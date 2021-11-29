Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 20,937 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,421 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,937 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

NYSE FCX opened at $37.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.