Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dover by 334.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $171.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $115.88 and a 1-year high of $178.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.83.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

