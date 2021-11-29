Symmetry Partners LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in United Rentals by 73.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in United Rentals by 153.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $362.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $364.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.92. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on URI. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.30.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

