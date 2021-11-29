Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 28,311 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,311 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 780.0% in the third quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 903,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,928,000 after acquiring an additional 79,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

NYSE WFC opened at $48.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $198.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

