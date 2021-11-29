iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 59.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 120,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,045,000 after purchasing an additional 35,273 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 107.8% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB stock opened at $257.12 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $202.50 and a 12 month high of $265.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.