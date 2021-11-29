Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 34.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,890 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,732,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,572,393,000 after buying an additional 578,136 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,163,418,000 after buying an additional 251,485 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,452,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,047,781,000 after buying an additional 657,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,910,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,363,000 after buying an additional 55,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,613,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,755,000 after buying an additional 152,697 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK stock opened at $56.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.45. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.61%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.