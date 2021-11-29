Corra.Finance 24-Hour Volume Hits $46,544.00 (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 29th. Corra.Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $46,544.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $3.43 or 0.00006017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00062837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00073124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00095421 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,304.05 or 0.07542713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,152.32 or 1.00157650 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Corra.Finance Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Buying and Selling Corra.Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Corra.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Corra.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

