TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.080-$1.280 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of THS stock opened at $38.48 on Monday. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth $225,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,175 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

