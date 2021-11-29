Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Boeing (BA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) recently:

11/24/2021 – Boeing was given a new $275.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/18/2021 – Boeing was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $260.00.

11/17/2021 – Boeing was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $272.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $224.00.

11/15/2021 – Boeing was given a new $275.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/1/2021 – Boeing was given a new $260.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/28/2021 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $300.00 to $267.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $300.00 to $267.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $238.00 to $224.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Boeing was given a new $305.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/21/2021 – Boeing is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $279.00 to $269.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $274.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Boeing was given a new $304.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/30/2021 – Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $274.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE BA opened at $199.21 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $191.85 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.82 and its 200 day moving average is $226.26.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 963 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

