BSC Station Price Hits $0.50 on Top Exchanges (BSCS)

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. In the last week, BSC Station has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. BSC Station has a market cap of $18.42 million and $2.97 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSC Station coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00062837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00073124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00095421 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,304.05 or 0.07542713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,152.32 or 1.00157650 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BSC Station Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

BSC Station Coin Trading

