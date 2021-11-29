Rarible Market Cap Reaches $119.02 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One Rarible coin can currently be purchased for about $22.22 or 0.00038937 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rarible has traded up 21.7% against the dollar. Rarible has a market cap of $119.02 million and approximately $58.98 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rarible alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00043666 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.45 or 0.00235621 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00088687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Rarible

RARI is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,356,735 coins. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RARIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.