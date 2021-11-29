Tri Star Advisors Inc. Has $686,000 Stock Holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. American Finance Trust accounts for about 0.3% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of American Finance Trust worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $8.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. This is an increase from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -283.32%.

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

