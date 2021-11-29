Ellsworth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 33.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $54.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $303.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.48. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

