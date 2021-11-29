Analysts Anticipate ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. ANI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ANI Pharmaceuticals.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANIP shares. TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $60.23. The stock has a market cap of $519.90 million, a PE ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average is $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 380,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after buying an additional 51,935 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after buying an additional 30,862 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

