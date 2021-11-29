Analysts Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Hyatt Hotels posted earnings per share of ($1.77) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.16) to ($2.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share.

H has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.03.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE H opened at $78.13 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $65.44 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

