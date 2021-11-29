Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 2,467 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lowered its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000.

OGN stock opened at $31.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.09. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

