Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,969 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the second quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 10.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 148,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLB opened at $29.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average is $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Securities started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.72.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

