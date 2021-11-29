The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 41.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SO. Mizuho reduced their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.42.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $62.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.74 and a 200 day moving average of $63.64.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,847 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,926 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

