Bangor Savings Bank Boosts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $122.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.34%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.