iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Stock Holdings Increased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,932 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $9,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

PFF stock opened at $38.37 on Monday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $39.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.