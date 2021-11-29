National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Morgan Stanley

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NSA has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.09.

NSA opened at $61.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

