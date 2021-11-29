Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 107.25% from the company’s previous close.

Worksport stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.51. Worksport has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Worksport stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Worksport as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Worksport Ltd. designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers throughout the United States and Canada. The firm assists businesses by acquiring investment capital for continued growth and expansion while providing business development and marketing strategies, and offers its services in the United States and Canada.

