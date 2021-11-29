American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Raised to $29.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s current price.

AEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cfra downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

AEO stock opened at $26.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.81. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,254,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $534,955,000 after acquiring an additional 508,540 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 8,383,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $314,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,642 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 22.1% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,463,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $140,965,000 after buying an additional 988,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,406,479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,845,000 after buying an additional 230,314 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,493,097 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,565,000 after buying an additional 70,274 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

