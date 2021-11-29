The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Decreased by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.4% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 52,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 258,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

KO opened at $53.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $232.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.37. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

