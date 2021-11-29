Short Interest in Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Rises By 733.3%

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 733.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Probe Metals from C$2.70 to C$3.10 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Probe Metals stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. Probe Metals has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $1.71.

Probe Metals, Inc engages in the acquisition, and development of mineral properties, and developing these properties further or disposing of them when evaluation is complete. Its projects include Val-d’Or East, Detour Quebec, Dubuisson, Timmins West, Casa Cameron, and Black Creek Chromite. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

