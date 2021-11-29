Short Interest in Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Rises By 733.3%

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 733.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Probe Metals from C$2.70 to C$3.10 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Probe Metals stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. Probe Metals has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $1.71.

Probe Metals Company Profile

Probe Metals, Inc engages in the acquisition, and development of mineral properties, and developing these properties further or disposing of them when evaluation is complete. Its projects include Val-d’Or East, Detour Quebec, Dubuisson, Timmins West, Casa Cameron, and Black Creek Chromite. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

