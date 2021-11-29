Short Interest in Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Grows By 806.7%

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 806.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of Saab AB (publ) stock opened at $27.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average of $27.90. Saab AB has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $30.12.

Saab AB (publ) Company Profile

Saab AB engages in the production and sale of products, services, and solutions for military defence, commercial aviation and civil security. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Support and Services, Industrial Products and Services, and Kockums. The Aeronatics segment includes advanced development of military and civil aviation technology.

