Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Up 896.6% in November

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 896.6% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $16.72 on Monday. Sodexo has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $20.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SDXAY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sodexo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sodexo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

