Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 711 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 711 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,809,513 shares of company stock worth $628,971,546 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. HSBC boosted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

Facebook stock opened at $333.12 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.04. The stock has a market cap of $926.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

