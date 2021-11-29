Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 170 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.18% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $28,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 191,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,484,000 after acquiring an additional 33,914 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $386,000.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $116.70 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $94.31 and a 1 year high of $123.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

