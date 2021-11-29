Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.70 million-$120.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.50 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.740-$0.780 EPS.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $73.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.79, a PEG ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $196.70.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAND shares. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.85.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $39,560.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,661 shares of company stock valued at $133,324. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bandwidth stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,866 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.17% of Bandwidth worth $40,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.