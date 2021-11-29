pEOS Price Up 24.4% Over Last Week (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 29th. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $9.63 million and $5,367.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One pEOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00062478 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00073171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00095535 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,299.92 or 0.07517338 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,898.23 or 0.99472337 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

