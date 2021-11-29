Analysts Set ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) PT at GBX 253.83

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 253.83 ($3.32).

Several research firms have recently commented on CTEC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 213 ($2.78) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.07) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of LON:CTEC opened at GBX 195.30 ($2.55) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 212.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 228.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.87, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 184.50 ($2.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 265 ($3.46).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

