DNB Asset Management AS Buys 832 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $15,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 467.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 297,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $79,083,000 after purchasing an additional 147,564 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 643,719 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $170,850,000 after purchasing an additional 113,968 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NSC opened at $269.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.68 and its 200-day moving average is $266.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $226.09 and a 52 week high of $296.06. The firm has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

