Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,071,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $65,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 34,114 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $718,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,607 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $7,213,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $66.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

