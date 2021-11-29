Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $36,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 641.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,087,000 after buying an additional 1,267,799 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 387.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,240,000 after buying an additional 1,127,067 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 697.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,952,000 after buying an additional 1,071,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Zoetis by 52.9% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,432,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,265,000 after buying an additional 841,224 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,834 shares of company stock worth $6,741,997 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $219.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $228.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.71 and its 200 day moving average is $198.84.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Argus boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.30.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

