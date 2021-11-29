Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $50,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 79,095 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 156,259 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 644,250 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,326,000 after purchasing an additional 73,782 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.78 on Monday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on INTC shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

