Analysts Set Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT at $95.74

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.74.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,690 shares of company stock worth $553,598. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,397,000 after purchasing an additional 386,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $762,148,000 after acquiring an additional 191,235 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,965,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,756,000 after acquiring an additional 99,292 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,646,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,549,000 after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after acquiring an additional 357,908 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $80.07 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 69.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.66.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.22%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

