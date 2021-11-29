Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $347,000 Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,397 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Splunk by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,412 shares of the software company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the software company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the software company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Shares of SPLK opened at $124.85 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $207.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total transaction of $4,171,565.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,967 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

