Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

NYSE JCI opened at $77.42 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $44.91 and a 52 week high of $81.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

