Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 73.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LDOS opened at $91.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.97 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

