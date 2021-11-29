Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,912,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,582,000 after buying an additional 1,460,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $31.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXTA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

