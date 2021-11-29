Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 440 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,234,219,000 after buying an additional 377,198 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,166,933,000 after buying an additional 520,162 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,855,000 after buying an additional 260,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Home Depot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,086,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,259,741,000 after buying an additional 360,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $402.70 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $416.56. The firm has a market cap of $420.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $361.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

