Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Linde were worth $56,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 21.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.7% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.29.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $320.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $315.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.73. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $240.80 and a 52-week high of $340.16.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.44%.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

