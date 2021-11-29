Fifth Third Bancorp Has $71.16 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,359 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $71,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 55.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 22.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.23.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $546.13 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $554.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.07.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

