Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Buys 280 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 15.8% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $256,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $460.62 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $475.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $453.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

