Short Interest in Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Declines By 86.6%

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 86.6% from the October 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SOMLY stock opened at $17.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Secom has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Secom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.

