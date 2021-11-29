Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Update

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 116.4% from the October 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SSDOY stock opened at $60.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.42. Shiseido has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $79.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 68.43 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Shiseido alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSDOY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Shiseido in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shiseido from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.