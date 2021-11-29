Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE) Short Interest Update

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the October 31st total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,846,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKYE opened at $0.06 on Monday. Skye Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye Bioscience, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. It focuses on the treatment of a spectrum of diseases, as well as utilizing bioengineering in the drug design. The company was founded on March 16, 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

