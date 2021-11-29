Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 963,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,196,000 after buying an additional 386,567 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 646,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,817,000 after buying an additional 25,829 shares in the last quarter.

BIV opened at $88.74 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.75 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

