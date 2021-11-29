Transform Wealth LLC Has $773,000 Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $112.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.10. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $79.75 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

